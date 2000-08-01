Time To Get A Watch

Timex BeepwearPRO watch that's a phone, pager, and PDA all in one
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of .

BeepwearPro Watch

Timex

(888) 727-2931

www.timex.com

Street Price: $179

Tired of carrying your phone, pager and PDA? Timex combined the functionality of all three gadgets when they designed the BeepwearPRO watch. Timex Data Link software allows you to input 150 contacts as well as desired watch settings using your PC, so you don't have to worry about hassling with its tiny buttons. You can then transfer information from your PC by holding the watch up to your CRT monitor (an LCD attachment is available). You can also send pages through SkyTel, which provides pager ID, voice-mail, and news and weather reports, a handy feature if you're a jet-setter who's always traveling from continent to continent. The BeepwearPRO also adjusts the time automatically when you're passing through time zones.

