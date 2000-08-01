Starting a Business

Just For The Fund Of It

Where can you turn if you can't get money from family and friends, your local bank or a business incubator? Here's where to go.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Does it seem like every Tom, Dick and Harriet is effortlessly attracting start-up capital while you're struggling to fund your business? "It's a sad reality," says Gustavo G. Dolfino, chairman and CEO of venture capital infomediary P.A. Worthington-Cabott LLP in New York City, but "some of the best ideas never get financed." But don't despair if family and friends can't fill your needs, your bank won't come to your assistance and you don't have access to a business incubator. Others are waiting to help you achieve your goals.

Dolfino, for example, can help "by hooking up entrepreneurial talent with the right funders- who can take it to the next level." He'll put your business plan in the hands of five potential investors who are right for you. Worthington-Cabott submits business plans to databases with access to private equity funds, onestop shops, venture capital funds, angels, endowments and foundations. These are further broken down by industry and geographic preference, type of investment preference, investment portfolio and stage of investment. The service comes at a price.

Dolfino says his firm charges clients $200 to submit business plans to the first five prospects. For an additional $100 a pop, they'll refer you to attorneys, accountants and professionals who will attend the initial presentation.

Similarly, Vcapital.com determines the appropriate VCs for your opportunity through its matching process and guides your project, from drafting a brief proposal to setting up a meeting with potential investors. The site enables you to prepare an iDeal Summary (a synopsis of your business plan), while staffers provide feedback on your complete business plan, offer advice and refer your opportunity to venture capital firms. Vcapital.com, established by venture capitalists, charges a one-time fee of $200.

Were you hoping for something less costly? How about free? BusinessFinance.com can do that for you. Designed to assist entrepreneurs in locating funding sources, the site directs you to venture capital, investment funds, equipment leasing or financing and even helps secure a loan or government funds. The site features a capital search engine to find funding sources that specialize in your industry, size, stage and amount; provides a free workbook teaching you how to prepare and present a funding request; discusses government programs; and suggests other resources and experts. There is no charge for the service, but you've got to do most of the work yourself.

Paul DeCeglie (MrWritePDC@aol.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched