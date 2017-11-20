My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Father and Son Team Take On Greasy Fast Food With Simple, Healthy Meals

Less is more at Flame Broiler, a fast-casual restaurant that keeps its customers healthy and its franchisees happy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Father and Son Team Take On Greasy Fast Food With Simple, Healthy Meals
Image credit: Courtesy of Flame Broiler
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the November 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The life of a traveling salesman is not a glamorous one. Young Lee knows this all too well. During the years Lee spent roaming the country as a life insurance salesman, he lived on countless fast-food meals in an effort to save both time and money. The greasy grub took a toll, and Lee found himself longing for the tasty, nourishing Korean dishes he grew up eating. So he took matters into his own hands, and in 1995, he created Flame Broiler, a quick-service restaurant offering healthy rice bowls with lots of veggies. He expected the original location in Fullerton, Calif., to be his first and last, but fans wanted in on the action, and Lee decided to franchise the business. Today the chain has nearly 200 locations, and Lee’s 25-year-old son, Daniel, has stepped in as marketing manager. The pair now work side by side to make sure Flame Broiler’s mission and message are clear to both customers and franchisees.

Related: Our Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy

Flame Broiler’s tagline is “Simply healthy,” a nod to keeping things streamlined for franchisees and nourishing for customers. How does that impact operations? 

Young Lee: The menu is simple, so the cooking process and back end are simple. Marketing collateral is simple. We limit the amount of things franchisees need to keep track of. We’ve never sold multiple units at a time. Even if potential franchisees have money to do so, we reject it. 

Daniel Lee: We make sure that the owners we accept are owner-­operators, people who will be at the store a decent amount of the time. Depending on their performance, we’ll allow them to open additional units, but it’s usually a very slow, step-by-step process. 

How does that idea of simplicity impact the menu and potential changes or additions? 

Daniel: We only have a couple dozen total ingredients. The number one thing is: Is it healthy for the customer? That’s why we’re slowly phasing out ribs -- they taste amazing, but they’re not very good for you. Last year, we added tofu to the menu, our first change since opening in 1995. 

Young: Our franchisees agree to the concept, and that limits their ability to single-handedly introduce their own menu items. We want all our locations to be consistent in what they serve. We’re open to suggestions and recommendations -- from both the public and our franchisees -- but our goal has always been to simply serve healthy food. By having a streamlined menu, we have been able to achieve this. When you start adding new elements and components, it becomes problematic to stay true to brand values.

Related: Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

In what ways do you evolve to stay ahead of the market as it becomes more saturated with health-focused brands? 

Young: We’d like to eventually become a gluten-free restaurant. We need to find a way to bring down the cost of gluten-free soy sauce. And we’re working very aggressively to see if we can serve antibiotic-­free chicken before anyone else does -- not to compete with others, just to serve the better product as soon as we can.

Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

Since Daniel joined the company, how do you balance your relationship as both colleagues and family? 

Young: Daniel understands the greater goal of Flame Broiler, and he’s taught not to take business criticisms personally. He’s instructed to call me Mr. Lee at work, not Dad, Father or Pop. And he has a fair amount of autonomy when it comes to day-to-day tasks. When bigger-picture issues come up, he makes sure to check in with and bounce ideas off not only me but others in the office. Working so closely with family can get tricky, so I like to leave work behind when we get home and focus on enjoying each other’s company. No work talk at dinner. Disagreements can happen in the workplace, and I don’t want any of that tension coming home.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable