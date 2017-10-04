Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Alley in NYC is donating $100,000 worth of office space memberships to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.

October 4, 2017 3 min read

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Hurricane María hit Puerto Rico, destroying homes and communities. It has taken lives, contaminated water and destroyed many resources the island needs. It is important in times like these to mobilize our community and help support our friends and families.

I truly believe that the entrepreneurial community is not just about making money. It is about helping others in times of need and contributing to the greater good. Alley is an asset for entrepreneurs, creators and tastemakers. We have office space that people pay to work out of to bear near like-minded, awesome people. Community has always been what matters to us, what always set us apart from other office spaces.

As many of you may know, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, America celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. We had planned to celebrate the multicultural roots of our team and of our community with a large party. This year, though, the party seemed frivolous and more than a little disrespectful in light of the slow and painful recovery the people of Puerto Rico have in front of them.

Our community is international in many ways, and is not limited to the people we talk to and support every day. Members are connected to their families in Puerto Rico, people who are out of contact and perhaps out of resources. In the face of such difficulty, we felt that one of our most important company values -- to support our community any way we can -- was being tested.

We will be canceling our Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration and focusing our efforts on raising money for Puerto Rico. Alley will donate $100,000 worth of office space memberships in order to raise money for Puerto Rico. We're offering deeply discounted daily, weekly and monthly passes, as well as a bunch of incredible one-on-one mentorship experiences, with the goal of raising $20,000. One hundred percent of all funds collected through this campaign will be donated to the Puerto Rico relief efforts.

The rewards are exclusively for our Chelsea location in New York City, but we hope those outside of the city are willing to donate to this important and meaningful cause. Community is not limited to who you know, who you admire or where you live. Community stretches to include people you will never meet, people who are working towards growth and opportunity. Alley’s community extends to include the people of Puerto Rico. We hope yours does too.

To join the community, work out of Alley in NYC and help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico go here.