The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli AW17

October 7, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Is that a hint of a cool breeze? We’d like to think so too. If you’re as hopeful as us, have a look at Brunello Cucinelli’s Autumn/Winter 2017 line. Founded in 1978, the Italian House stays true to its signature of blazers, colored cashmere sweaters and tailored suits.

Dominated by a palette of earthy tones of blue and beige, the collection blends in denim shirts and polo necks, adding in loose and cropped matching trousers.

Brunello Cucinelli's Autumn/Winter 2017

Source: Harvey Nichols

Hustle through your business meetings with a distinctive look that can easily be switched up to a casual ensemble for the weekend.

Related: The Executive Selection: COS