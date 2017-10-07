The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli AW17
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Is that a hint of a cool breeze? We’d like to think so too. If you’re as hopeful as us, have a look at Brunello Cucinelli’s Autumn/Winter 2017 line. Founded in 1978, the Italian House stays true to its signature of blazers, colored cashmere sweaters and tailored suits.
Dominated by a palette of earthy tones of blue and beige, the collection blends in denim shirts and polo necks, adding in loose and cropped matching trousers.
Source: Harvey Nichols
Hustle through your business meetings with a distinctive look that can easily be switched up to a casual ensemble for the weekend.
