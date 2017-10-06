3 Key Reasons Why Every Entrepreneur Should get an Image Consultant

Entrepreneurs often fail to present themselves in a positive manner to their clients and eventually lose important business deals

October 6, 2017

Often we say that we don’t really care what people comment about us. But the truth is we can discard many but not everyone around us. We have to take into account remarks of those who define our success.

We all want to be successful in life and presenting a winning image to create a powerful first impression is a significant step towards achieving our desired goals.

If you fail to present yourself in a positive manner to others, it may create a poor impression of yours. No matter who you are, your words can backfire if you are not careful about it.

More often than not, entrepreneurs come across this as a big challenge in various instances, which eventually land them into losing important business deals or contacts.

To overcome this challenge, entrepreneurs can take the help of image consultants. Here’s how image consultants can help you with something worth trying.

Dress Up Keeping Your Role and Goal in Mind

As our body language speaks before we start talking to people, knowingly or unknowingly we all make an impression of ourselves to people we meet. Keeping in mind, image consultants can help entrepreneurs by taking them through a process of lifestyle evaluation. By identifying the roles and goals of an individual, they can suggest the right dress code as per different situations or meeting with clients. Even if you're an introvert and face difficulty in initiating a conversation, they can make you learn when and how you can start communication, which is necessary in terms of authority, stability, trustworthiness approachability.

Learn How to Maintain Personal Style

Carrying your personal style in a way that could seek people’s attention is an art. Every successful individual has his/her signature style of doing things. From Mark Zuckerberg to Richard Branson, dressing style leaves an important impression on entrepreneurs as well. Incorporating your personal style in clothing solution is what image consultants can help you with. Every individual has a personal style, which he/she is not aware of consciously. An image consultant has the knowledge and tools to identify this and suggest dresses, which incorporate the same to create an authentic image.

Etiquette

Etiquette plays an important part in image building. An ability to know how and when to use the correct etiquette in business meetings and social situations go a long way to create a powerful image. Image consultants help entrepreneurs in assessing situations where they need to be overly polite and otherwise. As body language is one of the biggest factors in visual communication, image consultants advise on appropriate body language based on roles and occasions.