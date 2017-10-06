3 Ways to Get Your Video Content Strategy Right

Video platforms would want to look at embracing the trend and adopt an anytime, anywhere form of content creation ideology.

October 6, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Video content has become a powerful medium to market the product or service. Millenials love video content because they want to consume content on the move. Companies and brands across all industries realize this and are tapping the video to drive traffic to their website. According to a Digital First Journey report by KPMG, digital advertising is expected to contribute nearly 27 per cent to the total advertisement spends in India by 2021, reaching a size of INR294 billion, up from INR76.92 billion in 2016, translating into a CAGR of 30.8 per cent over 2016–21.2. With mobile phones being the primary mode of digital consumption in India, mobile advertising spends are expected to grow faster, projected to reach INR132 billion by 2021 from INR16.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 50.9 per cent.

Entrepreneur India lists out three ways to get video content strategy right:

Adopt An Anytime, Anywhere Form Of Content Creation Ideology

Harikrishnan Pillai, Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea feels many consumers are shifting to an anytime, anywhere form of viewing pattern.

"Video platforms would want to look at embracing the trend and adopt an anytime, anywhere form of content creation ideology. This holds true especially for categories like news and sports. There is a high demand for live broadcasts and the platforms are getting ready on both technological and talent grounds to service these needs,” he said.

Pillai pointed out that another opportunity lies for video platforms in the virtual & augmented reality space.

“With the advent of 4K, immersing in real life-like entertainment experience is not a distant dream. Going the original content route is a no-brainer and almost everyone is exploring this space. However, the storytelling needs to be far more superior than that on current television. Also, there is a huge opportunity for regional content to be the next growth driver. The cue that rural India is the growth catalyst for the digital is fact enough that next content wave will be regional,” he added.

Content Creators Should Be Very Active In Experimenting

According to Vishal Mull, Co-founder of Fabform, the content creators are very positive about the reach of new age video platforms.

"Since almost all youth and young adults have switched from TV to video platforms on their smartphones/laptops to satiate their entertainment requirement.Currently, the advertisers are skeptical to go all out in exploring the video platforms as a medium of advertising however one should be very active in experimenting since the reach of the digital platform is far and wide. taking into consideration the present day scenario, its important for brands and content creators to join hands and together create creative wonder that narrates great stories to the consumers and caters to their content need," he explained.

Engage The Audiences For Long Intervals Of Time

Dilip Venkatraman, Co Founder, VideoTap believes for video platforms to grow faster, it is important to engage the audiences for long intervals of time.

"Furiously diminishing attention spans of viewers is the biggest challenge which video platforms and advertisers are facing currently. A smooth shift towards the smart video technologies is a great way to combat this situation by letting consumers navigate within a video to other portions of the video when their attention starts wavering. This way instead of the consumer moving to another video or app or website, the platform can retain them within the same video," he said adding that this could be quite useful in engaging more with consumers and retaining them for longer durations."