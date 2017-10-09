My Queue

Gadgets

#3 Workplace Gadgets that will Declutter Your Desk

These gadgets will ensure that you don't waste much time in putting things in good order
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A messy office desk leads to a cluttered thought process that prevents you from organizing yourself at work.

You can be good at time management in office only when you start organizing your office desk for better productivity. So it’s important to clear the mess off your desk, so that you don’t waste time finding things of your need.

Now, technology has come to your help even in this. Certain gadgets are now available in the market that will help you organize your desk to boost productivity, creativity and reduce stress.

These three gadgets will ensure that you don’t waste much time in putting things in good order.

Space Saving Vertical Stand

If you are running a desktop setup using Macbook, a vertical stand can help you save a lot of desk space. Twelve South’s BookArc stand for MacBook has an elegant all-aluminum design that instantly frees up extra space on the desk and gives a cleaner office setup. The arc-shaped stand can be used to dock your MacBook and connect to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse, creating a desktop-style workstation. The BookArc stand is compatible with the latest MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro models.

Price: INR 5,900.59

Connect More Gadgets With USB Hub

Adding powered USB hub at the work desk can eliminate cable clutter for charging smartphones and other devices. The inexpensive USP hubs keep the cable organized and work as an elegant desktop accessory. The Targus 4-Port Hub is a convenient and compact way to use more USB ports than your computer can provide. The hub is USB-powered so there is no need to always plug into an AC adapter, giving you the ability to connect up to four electronic devices to your laptop all at once. Charge your phone or MP3 player and access your external hard drive from one hub. The compact design makes it easy to take it along with you anywhere you go.

 Price: INR 400

Smartpen

As an entrepreneur, you can't afford to miss important notes during meetings. We take notes because it helps us remember all kinds of important stuff. What if you come across a gadget that can easily capture your written notes to instantly and convert it to digital document? Electropen4 by Portronics acts as a perfect link between the analog world and the digital world. It uses normal pen refill and normal paper for note-taking or sketching and converts these into real-time JPG images on the mobile, tablets and laptops.

The USP of Electropen4 is that it allows the user to not only view the static JPG picture but also see the video of the entire process of taking notes or drawing a sketch in the video format with a voice-over option. The pen has in-built flash memory of 100 pages( A4 size) , so you can store upto 100 pages(A4 Size) and sync it with your mobile/tablet later.  

Price: INR 5,300

