#5 Reasons Why Ayurveda is a Great Career Option
Sebastian Pole had once said, “Because we cannot scrub our inner body we need to learn a few skills to help cleanse our tissues, organs and mind. This is the art of Ayurveda.” This is perhaps the apt statement, which describes the true essence of Ayurveda. In the past few decades, science has grown by leaps and bounds, which has made the process of healing and curing efficient and effective. While science has chosen medicine, the natural form of treatment such as Ayurveda has taken a different approach towards healing. The Ayurveda industry has grown very well over the past two decades both in India and abroad. Given that, here are five reasons why Ayurveda has become a great career option in today’s time-
- The side effects of modernization are environmental hazards which are giving rise to the new-age medical conditions. These are proving to be a challenge for the conventional medicines and it is here that Ayurveda finds its true purpose of existence. The ancient medical system also called as 5thdivision of the Vedas holds a history of 5,000 years. Given its vast expanse, there is a remedy to practically every form of sickness and the demand for such practitioners is on the rise.
- Since the past few years, herbal medicine industry is growing steadily and has seen the rising demand for herbs fromthe western world, be it remedy for common medical conditions like cough, sneezing, fever or for long-standing medical conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis. This growth has infused new energy to the whole industry. Medical schools that teach Ayurveda have increased their intake capacity recently in order to meet the demand for Ayuveda doctors and thus contributing to army of life saviors.
- The usage of allopathic medicines has led to the rise in side effects so research is happening more towards natural form of healing. The effective healing properties of Ayurveda treatment is now being used in critical health issues such as Avascular Necrosis, Varicose Ulcer and others.
- This renewed interest in Ayurveda has created newer jobs in the industry. Today, a B.A.M.S (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery) has the potential to work in various areas ofmedicine like research, cardiology, medical instruments, hospital and healthcare administration, general practice, life science industry, teaching and pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals.
- The demand and awareness about Ayurveda has risen a lot in the foreign countries such as the US and today you have educational institutions such as California College of Ayurveda offering short term, long term, full-time and even correspondence programs in this stream. The National Ayurvedic Medical Association is a significant body in the US, which is representing the Ayurvedic profession. The demand for Ayurvedic professionals has risen across western countries as part of the medical tourism segment.