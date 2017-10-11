The Winner of the 2017 Smartphone Race is This

Report states that of the 22 top-shipping models so far this year, eight are Chinese that shipped more than 6 million units in H1 2017

October 11, 2017 3 min read

2017 has seen brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo and Gionee dominating the global smartphone market that almost every month is bombarded with new models — each with its unique set of features and designs.

Established brands like Samsung, Apple and Google have captured the major share in the smartphone industry. However, even then it’s difficult to select a smartphone as one is spoilt for choices.

A recently released report by IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, reveals that Apple iPhone 7 outsold all other smartphone models globally in the first six months of 2017, followed by the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone models continue to remain the most popular smartphones, maintaining their bestseller positions since launching.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at other key highlights of the report: