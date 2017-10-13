My Secret Ingredient for Getting More Clients

Want to get more? Be more.

October 13, 2017 5 min read

Over the past few weeks, I've talked about some technical points as it relates to client acquisition that I believe are absolutely critical to your success.

But, today I want to step back and discuss my "secret ingredient," which you might not have considered before, but which I believe is the single biggest determinate toward your overall success.

In a nutshell it's this: If you want to get more, you have to be more!

If you want to get more money, clients and referrals, you have to be more first. You have to be the type of person that is a learner, and is open to picking up new skills . . . even if it takes you out of your comfort zone.

You have to be the type of person who "walks the talk" by embodying your service and leading by example.

In other words, it's not enough just to talk about what others should do. You need to be the type of person you're asking others to become.

A lot of times, I see people who want to do the exact opposite. They want to get more while staying the same.

They want to get more clients, get more business, make more money . . . all while doing the exact same thing!

This is a mindset conversation. And being a person who believes that 90 percent of my success is a result of mindset (versus technical skill set), it's an area I feel strongly about.

So what does that mean for you as it relates to client acquisition?

Easy. Grow yourself first. In other words, if you want to get better results, you need to be better when it comes to the growth of yourself.

Not sure where to start? No problem!

Read at least one business book a quarter. It can be anything you want, but it has to be something that increases your business skills. So, maybe you want to read more about marketing your practice, building an audience or getting business via Facebook ads . . . whatever. Just make sure to read something new every two or three months.

I read a quote from T. Harv Ecker, author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind, and it said, "If you're comfortable all the time, then you need to start playing bigger because you're not doing enough."

The same thing is true in business, especially when it comes to client acquisition.

So, if you find yourself comfortably going along, just doing your thing, then it's probably time for some growth! Here are some potential areas of growth you might want to consider:

Speak at conferences or civic organizations . Depending on how ambitious you are, you could even hold your own events! This is one of the best client acquisition tools out there and one I recommend everyone seriously consider.

Bottom line

As a coach, consultant, speaker, author, chiropractor, lawyer or other service professional, you know your stuff. No question about that. Otherwise, people wouldn't be hiring you in the first place!

But, here's the thing: In order to be successful, you have to be open to growing yourself beyond your original technical skill set. Which usually means delving into areas you might not be immediately comfortable with.

But, when you grow yourself first, the growth you want from your business will absolutely follow.