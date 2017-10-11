My Queue

Ready For Anything

Be Like This Woman Who Moved a Shark With Her Bare Hands

If you see an obstacle in your path, don't panic.
Be Like This Woman Who Moved a Shark With Her Bare Hands
Image credit: Global_Pics | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

No matter how prepared you are, the life of an entrepreneur will always be met with unexpected challenges. So how should you proceed when you encounter an obstacle?

You can panic or run away. Or you can take a page out of the playbook of Melissa Hatheier, a real estate agent from Sydney, Australia, who was called upon to handle a potentially scary situation.

When confronted with a small Port Jackson shark, instead of fleeing the scene, Hatheier simply picked it up and plopped it back into the ocean, where it belonged.

"He was pretty distressed and bumping into things, so I just followed him around for a bit ... I just thought I would try and catch him. I just dived on him," Hatheier told Australia's ABC News. "I thought, as long as I keep my hand near its fins it couldn't bite me; I wouldn't have grabbed it by the tail though. I wasn't really scared but I wouldn't have done it with a great white [shark]."

So the next time you run into a problem, assess what's required, steel yourself and coolly, calmly get on with it, one step at a time.

