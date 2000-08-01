Cheap Thrill

Radical Rider virtual snowboarding game

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Those virtual games are fun- did you ever think you could play one without unloading $5 in quarters? Radica Games Ltd. presents the Radical Rider, the virtual snowboarding game that considerably lessens the bodily harm you might experience if you tackled one of those slippery mountainsides. You just set it on the floor, stand on it and go. The $39.99 skateboard-sized snowboard detects the rider's every motion and amazing sound effects partly make