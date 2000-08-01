Potent Potable

Pearl Vodka

August 1, 2000 1 min read

Some may feel a bit skeptical when it comes to purchasing liquors in mysteriously impervious bottles. This time, however, we urge you to take a shot at one such uniquely packaged libation known as Pearl Vodka. With its perfectly appropriate pearl-toned vessel, Pearl Vodka looks more like a bottle of shampoo than a carefully distilled liquor. Manufactured and imported by Pearl Spirits Inc. of San Francisco, this intoxicating brew, costing around $20, is represented by one dandy Web site, full of yummy recipes, cocktail suggestions and even a revealing horoscope section.