How to Pick the Perfect Market for Your Mobile App

October 12, 2017 3 min read

Launching your mobile app in a market with the abundant apps is like fishing in an empty pond. In both the scenarios, you are not going to get anything. Big brands having bulky budget drags all the attention despite the fact whether their products are quality rich or not. Newbies with all the out of the box nuances have to strive hard to get the attention even when they have adorable apps.

This entire league doesn’t just have to combat the challenges of the features, but they also have to face the existing installation challenge. If they are lucky enough, they will reach the level of 50 users. Take any category, a set of renowned apps have already set their foot and not going to move with entry to new ones.

Take an example of restaurant app development, Zomato has already acquired the market. Similarly, if you take travel apps, Airbnb has already made a boom in the market and coming to event app, Meetup is the prominent one.

So, the question here is how to make a separate place for your mobile app with all these leaders. Let me show you the way.

1. Scrutinize Your Idea, Not Once or Twice, Until You are Convinced

There is a high probability that you think your idea is the world class and it is going to change the world. Really, with millions of apps already in existence, you have actually found something like that? Ponder upon this question. Involve yourself in some deep market research and if still the answer is yes, then move forward to development and deployment. If you can’t yourself, how are you going to convince others and make them download your app? Haven’t thought that way right? If you already have a business and you are developing an app to give it 24*7 visibility and boost your business then this thing might not bother you much.

2. Pick the Niche Audience

There stands no point in showcasing your app to 1,000 people, where hardly 10 will buy. Instead, choose the relevant 100 target and market your app where 90 will buy. It’s advisable to allocate your marketing resources to the niche audience to retrieve the optimum output. Say for example instead of launching a hotel booking app, launch an app for budgeted hotel booking or luxurious hotel booking. This will curtain your set of audience and bring only interested users to your app. In no time, this user will be converted into paid customers.

3. Choose your Mobile Space and Right Platform

Now, that you have analyzed your target audience, also check which platform is apt for your app to land. If the app users are iPhone addict, then you know which platform to choose and vice versa. When it comes to image sharing app, Instagram is the king. If you come up with something similar, there is no point users are diverging their social media app from already-popular Instagram to some random new app.

4. Follow the Latest Trend

Market research is the key for the successful app. The wearable app,(rapid mobile app development) tools are the things driving the app market. If these are the targeted sectors then a varied array of an audience will look forward to using your app. Launching the right app at the right time is also something to be paid attention to. Once the competitors enter with a similar app and then you launch your app, it might not engage as many users as you intend.