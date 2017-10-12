My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartphones

Is Smartphone a Necessity, a Boon or a Curse for Entrepreneurs?

Despite their usefulness, smartphones are considered the biggest distraction in office
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Smartphone a Necessity, a Boon or a Curse for Entrepreneurs?
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smartphones have become a part and parcel of our lives. Surely, they have made our lives a lot easy and we have all the information at our fingertips. But to every advantage there is a corresponding disadvantage. Smartphones, too, come with their share of disadvantages.

They are the biggest distractions at workplaces. Employees are often caught secretly engrossed in their phone screens even in the middle of important meetings. The constant whatsapp and Facebook updates hamper your concentration on work as your interest is partially tied to your phone. The quality of work suffers.

Here is Entrepreneur India’s take on what an entrepreneur’s life is without a smartphone and also whether they are a necessity, a boon or a curse.

Don’t Make Your Smartphone a Priority

Just one simple notification on phone is enough to distract us for the entire day. Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Maventic cautioned that smartphones should not become a priority in our lives.

“In this hyper-connected world, a mobile phone is a lifeline. It helps one react to any situation in little time and get useful information instantly. However, it need not become the priority. I disable most of the notifications whenever there is continuous attention required for any task,” he said.

Get Your Work Done 

Nobody likes working with distractions but for many smartphones are an absolute necessary for work. Similarly, for, Shashank Murali, CEO, Tapchief, his phone is the nerve center of most of his work — from internal communication to keeping up with client interfacing. He also gets information about new opportunities.

“I take roughly 10-15 calls on an average in a day and hence being away from my phone is a rarity. Having said that, when I want to intensely focus on work for a certain period of time, which include drafting important emails, proposals amongst other things, I try to stay away from phone. Those times it indeed acts as a distraction. I also try to disengage myself from phone when I am spending time with my teams in meetings,” he explained.

Always Stay Connected

Smartphones can help you stay connected, no matter where you go. Anurag Avula, CEO of Shopmatic Group, said nobody can think of life without a smartphone today. It is greatly advantageous from the fact that it keeps you connected.

“No matter where I am in the world, I am connected with my team, my work, without having to worry about not being in the same city/ office in person. There are other advantages that a smartphone provides to entrepreneurs. But a balance is needed so that it doesn’t take over one’s other priorities. It’s a tool and one must know the limitations of these tools and never let it control you,” he stressed.

Change Your Mindset

Anirudh Pandita, Co-founder, Pocket Aces loves his phone and feels it is highly empowering to have a device that can help him learn, work, communicate, and get entertained.

"Without it, we’re back to the 70s and 80s. If given an option, I’ll always prefer to keep my phone on me. While having no distractions is a good way of working, I believe that it is our mindset that needs to change and even with a phone around, it is possible to work in a thoughtful manner. If all you are seeing in a phone is a distraction then you are missing the bigger picture! The smartphone is a big macro reason behind the success of our company," he said.
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

#6 Pop Up Camera Smartphones In India That Introduce Us To The New World Of Innovation & Creativity

Smartphones

#5 Budget Smartphones With Huge Battery Backup

Smartphones

Court: Cops Can't Force You to Unlock a Phone With Biometrics