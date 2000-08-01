Whet Your Whistle

SoWhet.com food-oriented monthly e-zine
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If you like to eat, drink, be merry-, and read- a visit to SoWhet.com is for you. A fairly new food-oriented monthly e-zine, SoWhet.com bridges that ever-widening gap between the newly glamorized food industry and those of us raised on mac and cheese. The site not only facilitates interactivity with renowned chefs and industry insiders, but also encourages young gourmands to incorporate stimulating foods into every aspect of their once-bland lives. A nonstuffy approach to food coverage that's full of entertaining memoirs, interviews and mouthwatering recipes, SoWhet.com takes the cake, so to speak, and rounds it all out with an impressive collection of hangover cure-alls.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market