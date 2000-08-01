Whet Your Whistle

SoWhet.com food-oriented monthly e-zine

If you like to eat, drink, be merry-, and read- a visit to SoWhet.com is for you. A fairly new food-oriented monthly e-zine, SoWhet.com bridges that ever-widening gap between the newly glamorized food industry and those of us raised on mac and cheese. The site not only facilitates interactivity with renowned chefs and industry insiders, but also encourages young gourmands to incorporate stimulating foods into every aspect of their once-bland lives. A nonstuffy approach to food coverage that's full of entertaining memoirs, interviews and mouthwatering recipes, SoWhet.com takes the cake, so to speak, and rounds it all out with an impressive collection of hangover cure-alls.