Customer Service Wins With Partnership of 2 Major Companies Supporting VoIP and CRM

Almost every business revolves around customer interactions: making sales, anticipating and meeting those customers' needs, fixing their problems. And nearly every business struggles with making all those functions work together.

But advancements in technology are lessening that struggle. Take, for example, the rise of VoIP, or voice over internet protocol. A few years ago, VoIP began to deliver clear, stable calls. And that began to change everything.

Huge long-distance and international call charges were gone. Switchboard equipment and the staff to maintain it were no longer necessary. Workers were no longer tied to their desks. Billing for internet service, phone service and cell phone service was combined and simplified. In all, a revolutionary disruption of a traditional industry occurred.

And among the first business VoIP providers was Jive Communications. Jive is one of the largest private cloud communications companies in the United States; and it keeps up with customer needs by constantly introducing new innovations.

Now, yet another advancement has happened, in the form of Jive's recent partnership with Zoho CRM.

The next step in service

CRM, or customer relationship management, is the way businesses store contacts and records, and gather and analyze customer data.

CRM lets users attach documents and record interactions to records. Using existing customer data and past behavior, Zoho CRM can make data-based suggestions on what customers need and want. This puts useful information and helpful suggestions into the hands of representatives in real time, when they need it.

The integration between Jive and Zoho was a natural choice. Zoho has an existing customer base of more than 300,000 businesses across the world, with users logging 40 million calls a year. "People do their best work when they stay in a single uninterrupted work context," Jive VP of product Keoki Andrus told me.

"This is why integrating Jive's industry-leading, cloud-based telephony technology into Zoho CRM makes so much sense," Andrus added. "Together, Jive and Zoho make it easier for customers to stay focused, save time and deliver end-customer experiences that used to be possible only for big businesses with big budgets."

Integration takes CRM and VoIP to a new level of service. Calls can be made directly from customer records. Customer care or sales reps have a one-click connection to a customer while every piece of information about the customer is on screen. When a call comes in, reps get a pop-up notification that takes them to the customer record. Calls are automatically logged, so a busy rep doesn't have to make a note of the call.

Now, here's how this evolution can benefit your business:

How integrated VoIP and CRM can help entrepreneurs

Every time a customer contacts a company representative in marketing, sales, service or tech, the company collects valuable information. Once you've analyzed this data, it can help you:

Market better.

Provide a faster, better customer experience.

Find and fix weak spots in your sales process.

Understand customer buying habits.

Establish your company’s reputation.

Make more sales.

Improve customer retention.

Develop new products and services.

Effectively respond to dissatisfied customers.

"Sales predominantly involve active team communication and collaboration,” Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer of Zoho, said in a phone interview. “Zoho CRM’s integration with JIVE leverages the increasing popularity of both products and lets our customers communicate better. We are certain that this will change the way sales teams engage, and improve productivity.”

Satisfying a customer or closing a sale often takes more than one call or email. VoIP CRM integration logs contact information in real time. If the call is dropped, the rep has all the info needed to call back immediately. What's more, if the customer calls back and gets another rep, the customer doesn't have to tell his or her story again. The communication is thus less annoying for the customer and more convenient for the company rep.

Another benefit of integration? Complete mobility. When reps need to leave the office, they don’t need to end the call. It’s easy to switch between a desk phone and a mobile device. When inbound calls come in, the customer never has to know where the rep is. Calls to your business line are seamlessly rerouted to the best contact number for the rep at the time of the call.

Bottom line:

What all this translates to is improved customer experience and better-informed company decisions. And that’s what staying competitive in today’s business world is all about.