4 Regulatory Changes that will Make Digital Wallets Less Attractive to Indian Users

The RBI is asking full KYC for transactions as low as INR 10,000

October 13, 2017 3 min read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released new guidelines for prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including digital wallets.

The RBI stated that Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) guidelines, issued by the Department of Banking Regulation (DBR), will be applicable for digital wallet users.

After the recent move, customers will now be able to transfer money between e-wallets of different companies and banks seamlessly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode, only if they complete the full KYC process within next 12 months.

Currently, a user of Paytm Wallet can’t transfer money from his wallet to another digital wallet, run by a different company. Once interoperability is introduced, the user can receive money from any digital wallet. This will help customers use a set of payment instruments seamlessly with other users within the segment. For all existing users, digital wallet companies have been asked to convert to the new KYC format by December 31.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at four Regulatory changes that will make digital wallets less attractive for Indian Users: