Sugar High

Profile of one candy-loving entrepreneur
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Candy is in Roxanne Klein's blood. And we're not talking about the sugar high from her sweetly sour concoction, dubbed Sandy Candy (a cross between Pixie Sticks and sand art). Klein comes from a candy-minded family, and she's known sweet innovation from birth. After all, Roxanne's father, David, invented the Jelly Belly candy. He and her mother, Rebecca, helped Roxanne get Sandy Candy off the ground when the now 22-year-old dreamed up the idea in high school, agreeing to develop the candy in their Covina, California, factory. That certainly made it easier to get the sweet stuff made-freeing Roxanne of the typical start-up and equipment costs. Says Roxanne, "I come up with ideas every day, and we don't have the equipment to make them all...so this was a good one."

Does Roxanne feel any added pressure, being the daughter of a successful inventor? "No," she says, "[we're all] individuals. I just go with my own flow. My Roxy flow."

That Roxy flow is bringing Sandy Candy to the masses. Manufactured under the Klein family's Can You Imagine That! Inc. name, Sandy Candy is sold on the Internet at www.candycraft.com and through independent distributors. For about $1,000, people buy the product, book an event and sell away.

Grossing about $1.5 million in 1999, Roxanne hopes to double sales this year. Her main goal? "For Sandy Candy to be everywhere."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market