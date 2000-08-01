Profile of one candy-loving entrepreneur

Candy is in Roxanne Klein's blood. And we're not talking about the sugar high from her sweetly sour concoction, dubbed Sandy Candy (a cross between Pixie Sticks and sand art). Klein comes from a candy-minded family, and she's known sweet innovation from birth. After all, Roxanne's father, David, invented the Jelly Belly candy. He and her mother, Rebecca, helped Roxanne get Sandy Candy off the ground when the now 22-year-old dreamed up the idea in high school, agreeing to develop the candy in their Covina, California, factory. That certainly made it easier to get the sweet stuff made-freeing Roxanne of the typical start-up and equipment costs. Says Roxanne, "I come up with ideas every day, and we don't have the equipment to make them all...so this was a good one."

Does Roxanne feel any added pressure, being the daughter of a successful inventor? "No," she says, "[we're all] individuals. I just go with my own flow. My Roxy flow."

That Roxy flow is bringing Sandy Candy to the masses. Manufactured under the Klein family's Can You Imagine That! Inc. name, Sandy Candy is sold on the Internet at www.candycraft.com and through independent distributors. For about $1,000, people buy the product, book an event and sell away.

Grossing about $1.5 million in 1999, Roxanne hopes to double sales this year. Her main goal? "For Sandy Candy to be everywhere."