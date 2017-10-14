5 Electric Cars Expected to Hit The Indian Roads Soon

The Indian government has set a target to achieve 100% electric mobility by 2030

The Indian government's push to achieve 100% electric mobility by 2030, depends heavily on industry initiative to take the clean-tech plan forward. In an effort to do so, domestic makers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are already on board, while foreign players like Nissan and Toyota are trying to asses manufacturing plans for India for electric vehicles (EVs).

Given that GST rates on electric cars were also cut from 20.5% to just 12 %, the lowest for any form of powered transportation solution, more players are expected to come on board for the EV plan soon.

Let us have a quick look at some EV models that have already been discussed by their manufacturers and can be expected soon on the Indian roads.

Mahindra KUV 100

Mahindra has already led the way for other automakers to follow in the country as it is currently the only electric car manufacturer in India. The company, which already has Mahindra E20 plus and Mahindra e-Verito electric cars in its portfolio, is slated to launch a new version of the KUV called KUV100, that will be all-electric variant, by 2018.

The company is rumoured to also introduce the CNG versions of the Mahindra KUV 100 along with the electric versions in the coming years.

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors has already bagged a tender from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to procure 10,000 units of electric cars. The Tiago, which has already been lunched in India, may see an electric version in the form of Tiago EV.

The car is said to have an acceleration range from 0-100 kph in about 11 seconds in sport mode and is capable of a top speed of 135 kph. Given that EVs have limited capacity when it comes to speed, the Tiago EV should be an attractive pitch for consumers who are contemplating to switch from petrol/diesel vehicles to electrical mobility.

Nissan Leaf

The company has been teasing its new electric vehicle since May this year and the company is betting big on one its most sold electric cars globally, the company has sold over 277,000 Nissan Leafs worldwide. Nissan India will be looking at importing the new Nissan Leaf and first test it for the Indian market.

Hyundai Ioniq

The new vehicle is built on Hyundai’s zero-emission platform. The car will have three variants of power trains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric. The Indian market is likely to get the hybrid version of the vehicle first, and depending on the market response it may launch the fully electric version later.

Maruti’s Unnamed EV

India's largest automaker had announced plans earlier this year for a massive Lithium Ion battery manufacturing facility in India along with OEM suppliers Denso and electronic giant Toshiba, which will make components for the Maruti Suzuki electric car project. The details of the car are still sketchy, but it