Speaking Out About Your Business
Public speaking is a powerful tool. You know that, and you've prepared yourself for it. So how do you get the gig? If you're the CEO of a large, multinational company, you may have an agent or public relations department to book high-profile engagements, but if you're in charge of a smaller enterprise or new to public speaking, here are some steps to take to make yourself the main attraction.
- Start small. By beginning with small engagements, you'll be able to polish your skills in a low-risk environment. Check your newspaper for groups that may be looking for speakers for their monthly meetings.
- Do your homework. If there's a particular industry you'd like to target, check with trade associations of clients in that industry to find out which events are the most important.
- Plan ahead. Call event organizers to find out the best time to submit your credentials. They may book events as far as a year in advance.
- Find help. If you belong to any professional organizations, check to see if they promote speakers from their membership.