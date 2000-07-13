Speaking Out About Your Business

The person at the podium attracts the most attention. Why isn't it you—and your business?

July 13, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Public speaking is a powerful tool. You know that, and you've prepared yourself for it. So how do you get the gig? If you're the CEO of a large, multinational company, you may have an agent or public relations department to book high-profile engagements, but if you're in charge of a smaller enterprise or new to public speaking, here are some steps to take to make yourself the main attraction.

Start small. By beginning with small engagements, you'll be able to polish your skills in a low-risk environment. Check your newspaper for groups that may be looking for speakers for their monthly meetings.

Do your homework. If there's a particular industry you'd like to target, check with trade associations of clients in that industry to find out which events are the most important.

Plan ahead. Call event organizers to find out the best time to submit your credentials. They may book events as far as a year in advance.