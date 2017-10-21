My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fashion Design

How This Designer Duo is Giving a Bold New Look to Swimwear

Prior to leaving for Italy to do their masters, Shivan and Narresh were already focused on launching their own brand
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Designer Duo is Giving a Bold New Look to Swimwear
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Growing up in separate cities, Shivan and Narresh had a knack for arts and its application. While, Shivan was obsessed with nature and its artful ways of expressing itself, Narresh explored on canvases with bold strokes. The duo finally met in NIFT Delhi, to explore fashion as a medium of art. Prior to leaving for Italy to do their masters, Shivan and Narresh were already focused on launching their own brand. “While we were in Italy, this notion was further reinforced every time we had the opportunity to interact and learn from top executive of global luxury brands such as Rolls Royce, Gucci and Bvlgari, to name a few,” says Shivan.

During such educative sessions and mentoring, they came to know about India’s pioneering role in nurturing some of the biggest luxury brands, including automobiles and jewelry, and the country’s luxury market, which is essentially untapped, has tremendous growth potential.

“This fact made us very proud. But, it also seemed ironic that while we helped big European houses to become international players, we do not have any homegrown luxury brands to be proud of,” adds Narresh. This bolstered their desire to launch ‘Shivan & Narresh’, India’s first luxury ‘holiday brand’ with swimwear being its core product. India with the youngest population of the world that has a desire to spend on travel, holidays and weddings, marked a perfect fertile ground for them as a brand to flourish very quickly.

Both of them are distinguished personalities and think very differently. When asked how the two of them think together, Narresh resonates, “We both bring completely different skill sets to the table. Shivan thinks silhouettes and I, on the other hand, think colours and elements of prints that would form the story for the following collection.”

Creativity and business are often looked apart. On how they balance the two, Shivan shares, “When we started out, we were advised by a lot of people to rethink our strategy of exploring swimwear because they believed that India’s market was not ready for swimwear. We preferred to creatively find an answer to this problem - by addressing confidence over fashion for a category that is largely looked upon from a glamorous perspective.”

Hence, they started working on a standardized Indian body measurement to ensure that the women don’t have to force themselves into those compared to the swimsuits of EU or American sizes; much like in the case of the immediate industry.

Going forward, they opened their flagship store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi and across shop-in-shops at luxury resorts and multi-designer boutiques in India. The duo has also recently launched the Shivan & Narresh Man, targeting a holistic holiday wardrobe for men.

(This article was first published in the August 2017 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here) 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion Design

New Business Opportunities In Fashion And Design

Fashion Design

4 Kids Who Are Disrupting the Fashion Industry

Project Grow

How Greats Footwear Puts Its Best Foot Forward