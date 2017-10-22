My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fragrance

How this Entrepreneur is Transforming the Legacy Perfume Business with His Modern Approach

He inherited a knack for perfume from the legacy and designed a brand with a twist of modern technology and unheard elements
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How this Entrepreneur is Transforming the Legacy Perfume Business with His Modern Approach
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Magining fragrance of leather or tea encapsulated in a bottle of perfume is tough but when we chatted with Manan Gandhi, Founder, Bombay Perfumery; the concepts of aromachology got unshackled. “Indian perfumery ingredients have been around for ages and are some of the most widely used natural ingredients across the world, yet, we have never been given our fair share of limelight,” reveals the 31-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai. Adding about the genesis of his brand, he said, “I wanted to give the world a brand that puts a modern perspective on Indian ingredients, which is minimal in aesthetic yet very rich in the experience.”

Gandhi hails from a family which is involved in the business of supplying their ingredients to prominent perfume brands for the last 30 years. He inherited a knack for perfume from the legacy and designed a brand with a twist of modern technology and unheard elements. According to him, “I have played with the rich ingredients like rose, cinnamon, tuberose, sandalwood, tea and other ingredients with distinct combinations.”

Talking about the inception of the idea, Gandhi, a graduate from Purdue University, said “I started my entrepreneurial journey with Associate Allied Chemicals, Grasse, France, from where I supplied perfume ingredients to different parts of Europe.” Therein, he realized the high point of creating his own footprint than being a mere supplier to the big brands! With this realization, Gandhi flew back to India and Bombay Perfumery was launched in October 2016. His confidence for his brand comes from the expensive technology nomenclated as ‘Head Space’ that has the ability to replicate the aura and essence of any product without its actual presence. “It’s a long and often iterative process. The creators have put in much of their own personal experiences while creating these scents, which is authentic and has the smell of India.” That is exactly how he created the women’s fragrance “Moire’, replicating leather fragrance with a new twist along with other selective elements. Apart from that, Manan stresses on the urgency of creating dainty and sleek packaging that complements the fragrance!

Currently, the company designed eight variants, which can certainly transport you back to the memory lane with a single whiff. He keeps the products experimental yet simple with the three women’s fragrancesMoire, Madurai Talkies and Seven Islands. Being a consumer himself, he understands the essentiality of composing two unisex variants - the Chai Musk and 1020, to keep up with the demands of the young generation, who loves to break the gender stereotypes in fragrances.

Moreover, Gandhi strategically places his products in the offline stores through which he aims to gain the trust of his consumers, who finds it relatable when put across with the other famous perfume brands! Indeed a thought after way of sprinkling India’s aroma to the world!

(This article was first published in the August 2017 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here) 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

Carmen Electra on Why You Can't Fake Passion for Your Business

nextgen

These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains

Nostalgia

Stop and Smell the Cucumber Melon: Your Fave Teen Fragrances Are Back