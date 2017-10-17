My Queue

Google

Alphabet Is Working With an Australian Company to Deliver Burritos by Drone

Project Wing falls under Division X of Alphabet's holding company dedicated to so-called 'moonshot' projects.
Image credit: Steven Marks/Supplied
Guzman y Gomez founder Steven Marks.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez has teamed up with Alphabet’s drone team “Project Wing” to explore new ways to deliver its food.

Project Wing falls under Division X of Alphabet’s holding company dedicated to so-called “moonshot” projects. It approached the Australian restaurant chain to become its first launch partner, and together they have built the Drone Mothership: a custom GYG kitchen at Project Wing’s test site near Canberra to start testing the new delivery method.

“We needed to replicate the Guzman y Gomez kitchens and still deliver quality food in a remote area where our authentic Mexican menu could be prepared on site fresh daily,” GYG said in a blog post.

“We won’t compromise on quality so it was important we deliver our consistent Guzman y Gomez experience to the people of Royalla (near Canberra), and fast!”

pic2
Guzman y Gomez new drone in partnership with Project Wing.
Image credit: Supplied

The drones themselves are designed like a model aircraft, can travel at speeds of up to 120kmh for up to 10km from their take off location and carry a payload of up to 1kg.

The testing period is expected to last at least for the next few months and is only available to pre-selected group of testers.

Last year pizza chain Domino’s made the world’s first commercial delivery of food by drone in New Zealand.

That company used a DRU Drone by Flirtey, also under a partnership agreement.

At the time, CEO Don Meij said drone delivery will be “an essential component of our pizza deliveries”.

