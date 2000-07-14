Travel Laundry Laments

Clean up on business trips without cleaning out your pocketbook.

Business travelers often get taken to the cleaners-literally-when they're on the road. Many times, guests have little choice but to use their hotel's valet service. But hotels charge outrageous markups for doing laundry because they know they can. Check out the following tips to avoid these high prices.

Bring enough clothes to last the whole week even if that means you'll be carrying an extra piece of luggage on the plane.

Pack smart. Anticipate what you'll need and what you won't. Even the most seasoned business travelers sometimes bring the wrong clothes on a trip.