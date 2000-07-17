Marketing

Creating a Marketing Plan

Our Marketing Expert shows you how to make your business grow with solid marketing tactics.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I need ideas on how to implement a marketing plan for my landscaping business. I want to pursue builders, homeowners and property managers. My projections show we'll do about $500,000 in sales this year. I want to grow to $750,000.

A: Based on the target audiences you've identified, you'll need to implement two types of marketing programs. Builders and property managers are business-to-business prospects, while homeowners fall under the banner of consumer marketing. Many entrepreneurs market to both businesses and consumers with great success, though the effort can be somewhat more costly and time consuming than just focusing on one of those markets.

Since you'll need quality marketing materials for meetings with all three target audiences, create a printed folder with individual inserts tailored to the specific needs of each prospect group. That way, when you meet with property managers, for example, you can provide them with customized materials that focus strictly on the benefits and services they want most.

Your business-to-business marketing program should include a combination of interpersonal interaction and ongoing marketing efforts, such as advertising and public relations. The typical contact sequence for business-to-business prospects is call, mail, call. So you should develop a list of property managers and builders you'll call first then meet with or mail to. Follow up with a series of contacts until sales are closed. Set up a database using contact management software to track your contacts with prospects and their responses, and to keep scheduled follow up from falling through the cracks.

Initial contact with consumers, on the other hand, is usually made through marketing communications. Create a simple one or two sentence target audience profile-that's a description of your targeted homeowners based on their demographics and other qualifying criteria, such as whether they own their homes and their specific ZIP codes. Look for advertising opportunities and direct-mail lists that most closely match your target audience profile. Set up an advertising, public relations or direct-mail program to produce leads from homeowners then follow up by phone and in person just as you would with business-to-business prospects. And don't overlook referrals from current consumer customers. Regularly distribute customer satisfaction postcards by mail or at the end of each job that include a request for referrals.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

5 Reasons This 97-Year-Old Marketing Book Is More Relevant Than Ever

Marketing

How to Uncover Hidden Sales

Marketing

3 Ways to Get Free Publicity and Media Mentions for Your Business