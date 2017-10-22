Adela Acevedo On How The e7 Daughters of the Emirates Is Encouraging UAE's Young Women

October 22, 2017 2 min read

Bringing together young women ages 18-25 years old across UAE, e7 Daughters of the Emirates, a Promise of a Generation (POAG) initiative, is an annual program for participants to develop and build team projects to create positive impact in the community and encourage discourse on improvements for the region. Now on its third year, the 35 participants, consisting of three Emiratis and two longtime residents from each Emirate, would receive workshops on design thinking and leadership, and be paired with mentors to assist their projects, as well as acquire learning opportunities. The program commences from the e7 Girls Summit, a four-day networking and development event, with the aim of accomplishing the UAE’s priority for women to further engage and contribute to society.

In this episode of #EntMETalks, Adela Acevedo, founder of Promise of a Generation (POAG) and E7 Daughters of the Emirates discuss how their beginnings started from a desire to bring a platform for young women to develop ideas to improve current issues in the community. Acevedo lists the highlights of the program, and even how previous projects last year went from ideation, to development, to launching and being funded. She commends the program’s network of mentors for bringing their lessons from their experiences to the participants, and shares how they’re considering bringing the program to other GCC and MENA countries.

