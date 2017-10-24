My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurship

How This Veteran Is Supporting Entrepreneurship Through A Networking Platform

Through networking, entrepreneurs can understand a certain problem in a different light
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Veteran Is Supporting Entrepreneurship Through A Networking Platform
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey and Harsh Mariwala, Marico Ltd’s Chairman and ASCENT’s Founder, agrees no less with us.  

So, when Mariwala thought of giving it back to the society and help entrepreneurs at the same time, he started ASCENT, a platform that helps growing entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, experiences, and insights, in a confidential and liberal setting.  

In a tête-à-tête with Entrepreneur India, Harsh Mariwala discusses the importance of networking and how his project ASCENT is helping entrepreneurs in their roller-coaster journey.

Networking

For Mariwala, different perspectives are very important for innovative problem-solving as opposed to having a single-minded tunnel vision. He believes that implementing the same strategy to address diverse challenges impedes the growth of your business.

“This is where networking and the exchange of thoughts and ideas from multiple minds, helps to understand a certain problem in a different light. Not only does it allow you to discuss different ideas and ways to resolve current issues but also helps in the creation of ingenious marketing strategies for your business. It creates new professionally positive and synergetic relationships that help you scale and expand your businesses” he says.

Creating Trust Groups for Growth

Sharing the agenda behind starting ASCENT, Mariwala says, “I wanted to create an ecosystem, where like-minded entrepreneurs can come together to discuss their own professional journeys, challenges, professional highs and lows and can manage to seek solutions. All of this, not by resorting to consultants or advisors, but by mutual discussions and support of peers. This led me to start ASCENT.” 

In other words, it is a peer-to-peer learning platform that is helping ambitious entrepreneurs scale-up their enterprises.

The platform forms  ‘trust groups’ of 10-12 members each, where ASCENT acts as a catalyst by facilitating entrepreneurship. Its various initiatives like multivariate programs such as mentorship-focused activities or webinars and networking-focused programs.

“The groups are self-governing bodies, where ASCENT does not interfere in the workings of the groups, but only intervenes to ensure smooth operation, ongoing traction and progress of the groups,” he adds.

The Facilitator

Apart from organizing webinars and workshop, ASCENT also organizes enabler’ events, where its members meet venture capitalists, banks and mentors to navigate through pertinent business issues, sessions focused on finance, HR, sales and so on.

When asked if ASCENT provides any financial support to entrepreneurs, the FMCG-industry veteran promptly said no. “We do not provide funds, any funding services or invest in any members. The objective is not to be the provider or financial benefactor but to be a hand-holder or mentor as to how to solve and address such kinds of challenges," he said.

At present, ASCENT has more than 320 members of which about 10 per cent are women, 37 per cent entrepreneurs are from family-run establishments. The member ratio of manufacturing and services is 49:51 and have members from 65 industries.

Meawhile, Mariwala envisions the platform to touch minimum 1,000 members and is keen to expand it across Tier I cities in India in the next few years.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship

8 Funny and Relatable Experiences That All Entrepreneurs Go Through

Entrepreneurship

Myths vs. Reality of Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship

What We Wish, We Would Have learnt in School