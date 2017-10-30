How Technology Is Turning Knowledge-Sharing Into a Global Currency

Thanks to the internet and social media, anyone can now access knowledge on just about anything in just a few clicks. And since a blog can literally be started in 20 minutes or less, a lot more people are finding it easy to share knowledge, too.

In addition, thanks for the continuing innovations in digital technology, we can now initiate discussions and work together with people from almost anywhere across the globe as if they lived next door. And why not? Knowledge is meant to be shared; only by sharing our individual and collective experiences, skills, and know-how can we truly make the world a better place

Traditional forms of knowledge-sharing will probably continue to some degree, but industry will continue to integrate technological tools and innovation to make knowledge-collection, analysis and sharing faster and more efficient. From text and visual-based social media platforms, to video-streaming sites, review sites and podcasts, digital innovation will continue to make knowledge available to us at a moment's notice.

Here are a few reasons why that's not just a good thing but a great thing.

1. A larger pool of information

From delivering messages on horseback to using the old dial-up telephone to letting us communicate via Skype, Facebook, LinkedIn, blogs, forums, Google etc, internet technology has played a huge part in making information and communication better.

How many times have you tried to source information online -- something about making a cake, for example -- and typed in "how to make cakes"?Thanks to Google's multimillion lines of code, you will almost always find something relevant for every search. It doesn't matter what filters your search has to pass through.

So, whether your search is industry-, age- or location-specific, you're sure to find something to help with your concern or at least help you make a more targeted search.

2. Increased collaboration and facilitated skill development

While the scale of information on the internet is almost limitless, a reasonable percentage of it is questionable. That's why millions of internet users looking to learn a creative skill or get a professional counseling session or perhaps learn a new language tend to choose platforms specifically designed to meet those needs. Such searches, however, usually require more than a simple search engine query.

Many knowledge-sharing platforms exist today. What a searcher chooses might be a forum-style platform like Quora or a teaching website with a catalogue of videos for learning, like the Khan Academy. Then there are platforms on very specific skill sets, such as Skillshare, which provide online learning opportunities on topics like photography, crafts, writing, etc. Going this route adds an extra layer of confidence in the quality of the information you are taking in.

There are also platforms like Konversai that employ a real-time video tutorial approach, where people can share knowledge about anything via one-on-one videos. This approach aims to transform learning from a passive act, like viewing materials online, to an interactive session with a teacher in real time.It blends gig-economy sites like Upwork and People Per Hour with the interactivity of Facetime.

3. Improved workplace productivity

Businesses are turning to enterprise collaboration software to aid productive work between employees and third parties. This is especially evident when it comes to employee onboarding.

No business will be averse to explaining to new employees what its business and industry is all about, in a secure, online space where it can control the flow, relevance and context of information those new hires are exposed to.

This helps ensure that employees can speak with one voice regardless of their geographical location, and can work well with one another, because they are properly motivated, armed with the requisite knowledge and headed in the same direction. There will be no need for them to spend the 1.8 hours per day to 9.3 hours typically needed per week (according to a McKinsey report), trying to pool together industry-related information online. Their collaboration platform will be they need.

4. A boost in social media inspiration

Millions of businesses and business ideas around the world have been born out of a spur-of-the moment inspiration. Social media is arguably the largest provider of such light-bulb moments. Cyberspace is full of potential inspiration, whether that means creating a mood board on Pinterest; collecting images; telling a story on Instagram; or posting an ad on Facebook, a tweet on Twitter, an article share on LinkedIn.

Even just having a simple conversation with someone on social media can turn into a massive eureka moment that can give you a fresh idea or help you make an existing one better. There are millions of knowledge repositories and sources of inspiration besides social media, but since everyone is on social media anyway, for both business and personal reasons, it makes sense to milk it for all it's got.

In sum, there is knowledge to be found everywhere; technology just helps us make the process of finding and using it a much more pleasurable experience regardless of our particular needs and situations.