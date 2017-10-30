Elon Musk Offers Peek at Traffic-Dodging Tunnel in Los Angeles

How much progress is Elon Musk's Boring Company making on its traffic-skipping tunnel in Los Angeles? A fair amount, it seems. Musk has shared the first photo of the underground test path, and it's evident that the team has been busy. The image itself isn't much to look at -- surprise, it's a tunnel -- but it does show a substantially polished design, including cabling, paneled surfaces and tracks. He adds that the tunnel is currently 500 feet long, and will take about a year to extend along the stretch of Interstate 405 running "from LAX to the 101."

It's going to be a long time before you can try out one of these tunnels, which use electric skates to carry cars and "people pods" at up to 150MPH to avoid traffic jams. While some cities (including L.A.) are welcoming the concept, there's a big difference between voicing support and actual approval. And that's not factoring in the time it'll take to construct complete networks. Even so, it's shots like this which show that Musk's project really is moving forward, however gradually.

The Boring Company tunnel under LA A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT