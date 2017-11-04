The Executive Selection: Breitling

November 4, 2017 1 min read

Making its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the partnership between Swiss watchmaker brand Breitling and luxury carmaker Bentley have brought the Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition. Taking its design influences from Bentley’s third-generation Continental Grand Touring model, the timepiece has a 48 mm diameter case from Breitlight, a Breitling material that the brand assures is four times lighter than titanium.

Other cool aspects are its resistance to scratches, corrosion and thermal stability, plus its cool black-streaked surface texture, echoing the patterns of the Continental GT. It runs on Breitling’s self-winding Caliber B06, officially chronometer-certified by the COSC, and features a 30-second stopwatch and a simple calendar. For enthusiasts looking for a timepiece with a rugged and sporty demeanor, here’s one for you.

