Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling

The Executive Selection: Breitling
Image credit: Brietling
Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Making its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the partnership between Swiss watchmaker brand Breitling and luxury carmaker Bentley have brought the Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition. Taking its design influences from Bentley’s third-generation Continental Grand Touring model, the timepiece has a 48 mm diameter case from Breitlight, a Breitling material that the brand assures is four times lighter than titanium.

Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition
Source: Breitling

Other cool aspects are its resistance to scratches, corrosion and thermal stability, plus its cool black-streaked surface texture, echoing the patterns of the Continental GT. It runs on Breitling’s self-winding Caliber B06, officially chronometer-certified by the COSC, and features a 30-second stopwatch and a simple calendar. For enthusiasts looking for a timepiece with a rugged and sporty demeanor, here’s one for you.

