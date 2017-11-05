3 Apps To Monitor Your Child's 'In-Transit' Whereabouts

With these three apps, keeping track of your child's location becomes handy.

November 5, 2017 3 min read

As school authorities and the government upped their ante amidst rising safety concern, entrepreneurs are also doing their bit to create a safe haven for children. With these three apps, keeping track of your child’s location becomes handy.

NORTHSTAR

Bobbie Kalra’s Northstar allows the schools registered on the app to locate the bus drivers and connect with them. Accordingly, one can keep a check on them. The easy user interface allows the parents to track the bus from their present location. Moreover, machine learning aided, Northstar's ‘Driver Merit System’ captures the performance of the bus drivers and provides schools information about their best-performing drivers and the ones that need training.

“Our journey started through an intensive market research when we found the lack of ‘intransit’ app for the parents to track their wards. That’s how Northstar was born,” comments Kalra.

Rating: 3.5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

APPALERT

Appalert, developed by Ashuvinder Ahuja, is a mobile-only cloud-based service. It can track over 20,000 buses. Spread across schools in India and Kenya, the app provides you detailed information of the school buses. Now, security administrators of the schools can access and monitor all the buses and get instant alerts, the moment a bus deviates from a particular route or speeds beyond permissible limits. Currently, the app has collaborated with twenty Indian schools and eight International schools from countries like the United States, Philippines, Kenya and Nigeria.

“There were times when my wife felt helpless while waiting for our child. After a thorough research, I found no solution to the problem. That’s when I thought about Appalert,” says Ahuja.

Rating: 4.5

Installs: 1,000–5,000

EVOSCHOOL

Evoschool, an app created by Shilpa Mahna Bhatnagar, not only helps you track your child’s whereabout but has a special alert feature that operates through a special chip fitted into his/her ID card. This helps the authority to take action in case of a mishap. The USP of this app highlights two major aspects - it helps you track your child inside the school premises through ‘Bluetooth Low Key technology’ and also helps you track the school vehicle. Currently the app is helping 150 schools across India and more than eight thousand parents to track their children.

“Being a parent is difficult in today’s world. Therefore, we intended to take a step forward in culminating all the major concern of one’s ward in one app,” states Bhatnagar.

Rating: 4.6

Installs: 1,000–5,000

