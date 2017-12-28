3 Marketing Strategies for Raking in Millions

Without results, working hard is nothing to boast about. Quit putting in more hours and start getting more from the hours you put in now.

Have a minute?

Because that may be all it takes to save the life of a startup -- your startup. Seventy-one percent of marketers say that closing more deals is their top sales priority.Yet a whopping 63 percent of them struggle with generating traffic and leads, according to a 2017 study by HubSpot.

Despite these disturbing statistics, some brands are inventing newer ideas, breathing life into them, dominating their market with their products, and raking in millions of dollars in sales. And they are doing this easily, like a farmer harvesting a bumper crop after a profitable season.

Take a minute to learn how from the digital marketing masters.

Quality content runs the internet show.

It's true that content rules the online world. It's wrong, however, to assume that any content will help you survive in this overcrowded jungle.

First, your website is one in a billion, and you're struggling to attract your targeted audience out of the three billion plus global users, who each have an attention span shorter than that of a goldfish.

Second, even if your website is topnotch, you still have to compete in the SEO race to rank higher on Google. Third, you have the fierce competitors who have an endless budget and won't hesitate to put millions into marketing to outrank you and dominate your market.

What is the one thing you must do to survive? Publish quality content on your company blog. Brian Clark, the founder and CEO of Copyblogger, says, "From the allure of building a direct relationship with prospective customers and clients to smarter pay-per-click strategies, to social media sharing, to SEO -- content is what works." But, don't just use content as your ultimate digital marketing campaign.

Use online and offline marketing strategies to accelerate your success.

Explore both online and offline marketing tactics if you want to double your online marketing success. You have to use internet marketing to survive, of course. For example, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and content marketing are some of the few online marketing techniques that any modern-day marketer can't ignore. The opportunities on the web are just too valuable to be ignored.

But, you also should incorporate offline marketing -- electronic billboards, radio commercials and teleshopping, among others in your advertisement campaign that will maximize your chances for success. Neil Patel, one of the leading marketing experts in the world, suggests that "employing a few offline marketing tactics can help you diversify your lead generation beyond social media and content marketing." The idea is to use both tactics to accelerate your success.

Attract your prospects with your meta descriptions.

Many marketers would flag meta descriptions as just trivial things in the SEO family, but they're wrong. The snippet of information below the link of a search result is essential for two primary reasons. First, it describes the content on your page to the searcher and, second it convinces the searcher to click through to your website.

Rand Fishkin suggests that you "write your meta descriptions, so they appeal to readers and draw them in instead of stuffing the descriptions with keywords." The goal is to appeal to your readers (your potential buyers) by writing clear words that answer their search terms and lead them to your landing page without sounding too pushy.

An online marketer is like a farmer -- there is no harvest without planting the seeds, toiling in the soil, removing weeds and watering the plants. To rake in millions in sales, position your business (till the land), regularly feed your readers valuable information related to your products (plant the seeds), and give them a free taste of your service, like a money-back guarantee (clear the weeds).

In this way, they will know, like and buy from you.