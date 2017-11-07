My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blockchain

#3 Reasons why Blockchain is the Most Transparent Way of Trading in Cryptocurrency Industry

The biggest innovation is predicated on trust – and that's Blockchain
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#3 Reasons why Blockchain is the Most Transparent Way of Trading in Cryptocurrency Industry
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Founder, Bitsachs
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Simply put: Blockchain enables you to have peer-to-peer transaction via a trusted protocol. This protocol is the foundation of a growing number of globally distributed ledgers called blockchains -- of which the Bitcoin blockchain is the largest.

Through structured and recorded information, one can send money without using bank as an intermediary. Today, digital currency is not just Bitcoin - it's the way we transact in an internet information age. And so, it's embedded into our social lives while technology makes it a trust-enabler for an economy to operate in a transparent way.

That said here are three pivotal reasons why blockchain is becoming the most transparent way for gaining trust in cryptocurrency.

Distributed Network

Blockchain operates as a public ledger of transaction - be it assets, digital goods, gold, counterfeit-proof paper, cigarettes, tins of anchovies, giant stone head or currencies - that don't need a centralized authority to transfer value where it belongs. It is decentralized and distributed - works like a wide network - where currencies are traded based on an important barometer: trust. This has implications for a wide of business segments - especially banks that control the flow of money and serve the unbanked customers. Think fintech - it is already revolutionizing the way banks and fintech companies work together to solve some of the most pressing financial/ loan problems for customers. As can be applied to other categories such as entrepreneurs, retail, political/ government fraternity, among others.

No Duplication; Plus Ownership

Turning the bits of crypto currencies into a streamlined non-duplicable protocol is encouraging economies to trust in using digital currencies. It has the potential for unleashing countless applications - especially in the shared economy/ multi platform context. (Uber, Airbnb are already disrupting the startup ecosystem with adoption of such technologies: they generate value within their own platforms.)

Encrypted

With each block encrypted -- verified, cleared, and stored -- it accompanies the preceding block, thereby creating a chain. Blockchain uses heavy-duty encryption involving public and private keys-like the two-key system to access a safety deposit box-to maintains virtual security. And so, you don't need to worry how asset management firms like JP Morgan chase transfer assets through blockchain or fret about the weak firewalls of target or home depot. Blockchain creates a seamless network consensus when at every block - helping you to assess every transaction as a part of it (every 10 minutes).

Blockchain not only keeps a record of digital currencies, but also enables the economy in large to glean real-time information across industries/ business segments to operate in a digital, data-driven world with agility. So whether it is protecting our environment, to managing our health, transferring important data -- blockchain is all about protecting the very foundation of a peer-to-peer society, fostering transparency across all levers - economic, social, financial, and even political.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Blockchain

How Indian Telecom Regulator is leading the Blockchain Adoption Game in the Country

Blockchain

10 Entrepreneurs Who Are Showing Why Blockchain Is Here to Stay

Blockchain

Part II: Designing Smart Contracts: Considerations Involved