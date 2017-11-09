My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

stem cell

How Stem-cell Treatment will Reform the Healthcare Industry

Thorough research built this serial entrepreneur's confidence in the future prospects of stem cells
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Stem-cell Treatment will Reform the Healthcare Industry
Image credit: Advancells
Former Freelancer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being born into a business family is a matter of coincidence, but taking the   legacy to another level after spotting business opportunities in the diverse domains is sheer brilliance.

When Vipul Jain started his career in 1999, his only aim was to expand the family business and he established a fabrics import enterprise. After this he diversified into a field, which took his family by surprise and of which they had any clue.     

He ventured into animation and medical tourism, the latter getting listed on Nasdaq in 2011.

The indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship kept Jain hungry and in 2013 he established Advancells, a research-based company, focusing on providing cutting-edge Stem Cell therapies.

Jain narrated how while running the medical tourism business, patients asked him about stem cell therapy in India. Research convinced him about the future prospects of stem cells and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of seeing the future before anyone else did. Investing in it was the natural next step.

Stem Cell Therapy is at the Epicentre of Regenerative Medicine

It is believed that the body has enough resources to regenerate itself from any trauma or disease that it might be fighting. Science says if the right qualities of cells in the right quantity are able to reach the right place, they should be able to regenerate the particular organ or tissue and help us avoid surgery or chemical-based medications.

“Of course it is easier said than done and right now the research is only the tip of the iceberg. We have a long way to go before regenerative medicine becomes the gold standard, but certainly the prospects are extremely bright. IT has the potential to replace most of the large surgeries done today and hence the business prospects are bright not just from the companies point of view but also from the patients side as costs can be reduced significantly,” clarified Jain.

Future of Modern Medicine Lies in Stem Cells Therapy

Regenerative medicine has the power to completely change the way conventional medicine is being practiced right now. It uses the regenerative power of human stem cells to treat a trauma or a disease that an individual might incur. There are several diseases for which there is no cure in modern medicine and stem cells have shown promise in those areas as well.

Jain explained that the technology involved in the therapy is sucking the cells from their sources (muscles, tissues) and growing them in a way that they can replace, repair or rejuvenate target organs.  

 “Cell transplantation is a relatively new technology and appropriate laws and regulations are yet not standardized for the field.  Laws and regulations vary from country to country. Depending on the country and the nature of the procedure, there may be no laws restricting stem cell treatments, making them simply unregulated,” he cautioned.

Reasonable Profit Enhances Impact of Social Enterprises

If an enterprise enters into social entrepreneurship with hopes of making some profit, a reasonable profit is a minimum that it expects.

“In a business, it is very difficult to motivate people just on social parameters. At the end of the day, everyone needs financial benefits. Moreover, without any profit, there is no way you could invest in advancements and innovation to reach out to more people,” he enumerated.

However, Jain concluded with a caveat. He maintained that while it is important for the enterprise to generate revenue, it should be monitored how the revenues are spent. “The profits should not go towards personal sending of directors but should be spent in reaching out to more people and helping the society as a whole. Only then the enterprise will contribute to development,” he opined.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

NITI Aayog Proposes INR 7,500 Crore Investment for AI-Development

Wedding Business

The Indian Wedding Industry Trends That Will Dominate in 2019

Personal Branding

12 Passive-Aggressive Phrases That Can Destroy Your Business