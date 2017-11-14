3 Books That Helped This Entrepreneur Predict Market Direction

Nikhil prefers reading on behavioral finance, analyzing mass psychology and human sentiments.

Quite fond of reading, Nikhil tries to read around three to four books every month but that completely depends on his work schedule. He tries to catch on reading before bedtime or while he is traveling. Speaking about the books he prefers to read, he said, “I prefer reading on behavioral finance, analyzing mass psychology and human sentiments. Such subjects help me form a good guide in predicting overall market direction.” Nikhil is also planning to write a book in the recent future.

TAUGHT ME TO INTROSPECT A CHAOTIC SITUATION

Antifragile By Nassim Nicholas Taleb : This book talks about how things gain from disorder. How a system is not made less efficient but becomes more robust whilst facing short term disruptions. In the start-up environment where everything begins with chaos, it’s always nice to introspect, take a step back and see how the current issues you are facing make your company robust.

TAUGHT ME TO THINK LOGICALLY

Thinking fast and slow By Daniel Kahneman : Kahneman takes us on a groundbreaking tour of the mind and explains the two systems that drive the way we think. System 1 is fast, intuitive, and emotional; System 2 is slower, more deliberative, and more logical. This book goes a fair distance in debunking many of the biases our mind might have already made up, based on the experiences one might have been through.

TAUGHT ME TO TAKE A DECISION WITHOUT GETTING CARRIED AWAY

Predictably irrational By Dan Ariely : This book helps debunk many of the assumptions we have about the rationality of our brains. It talks about the hidden forces that influence the decisions we make. This book has helped me gain semblance along the way, when it’s very easy to get carried away with what the mass is thinking. This book helps me to step out of the situation and actually question the deep rooted motives of the decisions we make.

