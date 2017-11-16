Organic Ice Cream is the New 'In' Thing, Says This International Brand

With molecular gastronomy freezing concept, they use liquid nitrogen to instantly freeze fresh ingredients into ice cream

I scream, we scream, we all scream for ice cream! Whether it is a dinner party or just a sleepover with the girls, ice cream is one thing on the menu that is never missed. But how many times have you turned the tub around, to check the number of calories being consumed and started calculating mentally as to how you’ll sweat it out at the gym the next day.

Now, there’s a brand that has developed organic ice cream so you don’t have to keep a check on the calorie count. Ice Cream Lab, an international brand, with its signature organic ice cream is all set to enter treat Indians with its healthy options.

Entrepreneur India spoke to Sachin Vijay Pradhan, Operations Director, Ice Cream Lab, as he broke down the various elements that go into the making of the ice cream and what makes it so popular.

The Concept

Just like its name defines, there’s a scientific approach to the making of the ice cream that makes it different. It revolves around the molecular gastronomy freezing concept, where they use liquid nitrogen to instantly freeze fresh ingredients into ice cream. What makes them different is that their base uses no additives, no preservatives, no emulsifiers and no added sugar. “Per scoop of ice cream that you consume from our brand has about 60 calories which is unheard of when it comes to desserts,” said Pradhan.

With state-of-the-art machines, they also ensure safety. According to Pradhan, the liquid nitrogen is managed in a healthy and safe manner, such that by the time the ice cream is served there is no trace of the nitrogen and you get fresh ice cream.

Much to the customers’ delight, the ice cream is made right in front of them.

An Organic Delight

Everyone loves dessert, is what drives the people at Ice Cream Lab. When people do say no to sweets, it is usually because of the high calorie count. And that’s where Ice Cream Lab gets rid of the problem.

“Obesity is a big issue and more and more people are getting conscious about their health. So, when you tell someone they can find their favourite ice cream flavours in an organic, obviously the inquisitiveness and the desire to taste it is higher,” said Pradhan.

No surprises then, why the brand gained popularity instantly. They opened their first store in Beverly Hills, California and quickly was followed up with another centre in Dubai. “We are now available in the Gulf, Los Angeles, Iraq, Nigeria, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. We are getting queries from across the world,” said Pradhan.

India Expansion

Their India entry is through a franchising model which they have successfully implemented across the world. In India, they are looking to open 150-200 stores in a span of three years. While they currently have 17 flavours, according to Pradhan, they are also ready to experiment with Indian flavours. “We believe in localisation of the product. For example, in Iraq, we have a baklava flavour ice cream. Similarly, in India, we could have gulkand, gulabjamun or even paan flavoured ice creams,” said Pradhan.