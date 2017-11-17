Mix It Up: Experience Over 100 VR-ready Titles With The New Lenovo Explorer
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Lenovo Explorer is a standalone, PC-driven mixed reality headset. With it, you can experience more than 100 VR-ready titles, access the Microsoft Office suite, browse online, watch shows in a virtual home office environment, and watch 3D, 360-degree and 4K videos. It sets up in minutes by connecting a three meter cable to your PC, and weighing in at just 380 grams, the headgear is lightweight and adjustable with flip up spectacles that are large enough to accommodate glasses.
