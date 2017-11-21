ArabNet Heads To Riyadh To Provide A Platform For The Kingdom's Entrepreneurs

November 21, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Saudi Arabia, the past year has been all about a new direction, with growth of non-oil sectors and stimulating the economy under the National Transformation Program (NTP) being key focus areas in this endeavor. In line with this objective, ArabNet Riyadh -one of the largest digital gatherings in the Kingdom- is bringing together Saudi Arabia’s government, corporations, and over 1,600 regional and global digital professionals and entrepreneurs, to discuss the opportunities in the fast-evolving digital economy of the Kingdom.

Set to take place on December 11-13, 2017 at the Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski in Riyadh, ArabNet Riyadh is hosted by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), supported by Badir Program for Technology Incubators, and is sponsored by various large enterprises in KSA including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) InspireU, Al Ahli Bank, and others. Going a notch higher from the previous editions, the conference plans to host four forums within the event- Digital Transformation, Adtech, Innovation and Investment, and Digital Commerce. The Digital Transformation track delves into the impact of the NTP on the digital and entrepreneurship ecosystems of the nation, and the Adtech forum tackles a medium on everyone’s agenda- mobile video content. Innovation and Investment is set to be a dedicated track focusing on the investment landscape, while the Digital Commerce track will highlight the latest trends in online commerce in the Kingdom and larger MENA.

Sihatech - winner of ArabNet Startup Championship 2017.Image Credit: ArabNet.

The delegates also get an opportunity to connect and learn from experts by exhibiting their products at ArabNet TechFair, an accompanying exhibition to ArabNet Riyadh 2017 that will feature over 60 regional and global companies. Extending support to the nation’s small businesses and startups, ArabNet Riyadh also hosts its flagship Startup Battle competition that will select the top three startups from Riyadh to join the Startup Championship in Dubai in search of a grand winner of US$20,000 and a scholarship to Silicon Valley. Also on cards is the Ideathon Challenge for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas, and the Prototype Day that hosts hands-on workshops across areas of legal, HR, product development, among others. Additionally, this year’s conference features an all-new challenge -Creative Combat- for new-age marketers to showcase their digital marketing skills.

As ArabNet Riyadh discusses the digital future of the nation, over 80 speakers will join the event this year including the likes of Amjad Ahmad, founder and Managing Partner, Precinct Partners, Omar Almajdouie, Founding Partner, Raed Ventures, and Ambareen Musa, founder and CEO, Souqalmal.com, among many others. For more information about how the event can help your digital enterprise, visit the official page here.

