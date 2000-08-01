Review of <i>The Power of Focus</i>

August 1, 2000 1 min read

If you keep on doing what you've always done, you'll keep on getting what you've always got." That's what Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen (both of Chicken Soup for The Soul fame) and performance coach Les Hewitt, authors of The Power of Focus (Health Communications, $12.95), say about the need to embrace consistent choice-making in lieu of bad habits.

The book's chapter-ending "Action Steps" (where you can power through a checklist of goals and revealing personal questions), plus famous quotes and cartoons, show readers how to focus on improving confidence, developing positive relationships and planning for their futures. The authors claim that when you achieve absolute clarity in those areas and beyond, hitting your business targets will come naturally. If you aren't afraid to put your daily mechanics to the test, we say give it a go.