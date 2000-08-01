Book 'Em

Review of <i>The Power of Focus</i>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you keep on doing what you've always done, you'll keep on getting what you've always got." That's what Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen (both of Chicken Soup for The Soul fame) and performance coach Les Hewitt, authors of The Power of Focus (Health Communications, $12.95), say about the need to embrace consistent choice-making in lieu of bad habits.

The book's chapter-ending "Action Steps" (where you can power through a checklist of goals and revealing personal questions), plus famous quotes and cartoons, show readers how to focus on improving confidence, developing positive relationships and planning for their futures. The authors claim that when you achieve absolute clarity in those areas and beyond, hitting your business targets will come naturally. If you aren't afraid to put your daily mechanics to the test, we say give it a go.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market