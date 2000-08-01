Opportunity On The Fly

The Air Force wants <i>you</i>.

August 1, 2000 1 min read

The U.S. Air Force promises to make woman business owners richer by pledging at least $1 billion of its annual contracting budget to their firms starting this year.

To get the word out, the Air Force has launched an outreach campaign, complete with regional conferences, which are scheduled for August 17 in New York City, August 22 at North Carolina's Pope Air Force Base, and August 24 at Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base.

For information, visit www.selltoairforce.org.