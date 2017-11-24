When Facebook Shut Down the Third-Party App on Which This Startup Relied, It Had to Start Over From Scratch

SkilRoute rebuilt its business from the ground up.

After SkilRoute built its platform on a third-party app that was acquired and subsequently shut down by a major corporation, Facebook, it had to rebuild the entire company from the ground up. Learn how co-founders Raghav Badiger and Will Bryan kept their team's morale after a six-month rebuild.

Watch the more epsiodes on Alley's YouTube channel.

