Women Of The World

Business pilgrimage to Africa

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The U.S. Department of Commerce is accepting applications from woman entrepreneurs interested in participating in a Women in Business Development Trade Mission to Cairo, Egypt; Nairobi, Kenya; and Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1 to 7. The cost to attend, excluding airfare and lodging, is $1,800. For details, contact Grace Wiggins, (202) 482-6482.

That same delegation will also join other women at The Global Summit of Women 2000: Africa. Among the topics for discussion are business opportunities in Africa. Organizers are planning a webcast. For more information on the summit, call (202) 835-3713.