These Smartphone Companies are Leveraging AI to Stay Ahead of the Game

One in three smartphones to be shipped in 2020 will natively embed machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the chipset level.

November 23, 2017 3 min read

Technology has revolutionized the way our world operates. The pace of its adoption is getting faster in each and every industry. For Example, smartphones have started integrating virtual assistants to make life easier and save valuable time. Similarly, many companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to give the best experience by making smartphones smarter. The technology is set to play a crucial role in driving innovation in the technology space.

According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Components Tracker Service, one in three smartphones to be shipped in 2020 will natively embed machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the chipset level.

Apple, with its Bionic system on chip (SoC), proliferating across its complete portfolio over the next couple of years, will drive native AI adoption in smartphones. Its universal adoption of AI-capable SoCs will likely enable Apple to lead the AI-capable chip market through 2020.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at few smartphone companies that have invested in AI technology this year:

Apple's Using AI for Face ID: Smartphone maker Apple Inc’s new iPhone X is embedded with artificial intelligence features. With this technology, the Face ID feature of the smartphone can actually distinguish real human face from masks. The AI features are set in in the company’s latest A11 chips. The iPhone X contains Apple's A11 Bionic system-on-chip, also used in the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which is a hexa-core processor with two cores optimized for performance that is 25% faster than the A10 Fusion processor, along with four efficiency-optimized cores that are 70% faster than the previous generation. It also features the first Apple-designed graphics processing unit and a Neural Engine, which powers an artificial intelligence accelerator.

To Make Mobile Devices Smarter: Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm announced this year a collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for future mobile and IoT products. This collaboration will draw from the expertise of both companies in AI by leveraging Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime’s Machine Learning models and algorithms with Qualcomm premium and high-tier platforms, which offer advanced heterogeneous computing capabilities for client-based AI. The companies expect to drive the popularity and development of on-device AI in areas such as innovative vision and camera-based image processing.

Providing Better Experience Using AI: Chinese smartphone giant Huawei unveiled a new Kirin 970 processor. By combining the power of the cloud with the speed and responsiveness of native AI processing, the company is bringing AI experiences to life and changing the way we interact with devices. The Kirin 970 is the first in a series of new advances that will bring powerful AI features to their smartphone devices. The new flagship is HUAWEI's first mobile AI computing platform featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which delivers up to 25x the performance with 50x greater efficiency.