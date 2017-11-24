Back To Basics: BlackBerry KEYone

November 24, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The BlackBerry KEYone is the first smartphone released from TCL Communication under a new brand licensing agreement with BlackBerry Limited. The BlackBerry KEYone combines a sleek aluminum frame and soft grip textured back for the best in durability. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, which gives you access to the entire Google Play store. The iconic physical BlackBerry keyboard is back with this device, giving you more flexibility than ever before. It can be programmed to launch up to 52 customizable shortcuts, and you can use it to scroll through web pages, the picture gallery, or even take a picture.

BlackBerry Hub brings all of your messages into one consolidated place that will include emails, texts and messages from any social media account. The device includes a 12MP rear camera with an industry leading camera sensor that captures sharp, crisp photos in any light, and an 8MP front camera with a fixed focus 84-degree wide angle lens. With its 3505mAh battery -the largest battery ever found in a BlackBerry smartphone- the BlackBerry KEYone will keep itself up and running for nearly 26 hours.

