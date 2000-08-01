Book Smart

Which wireless booking system is right for you?

August 1, 2000 1 min read

Picking a wireless booking system (server-based software that takes booking from wireless sources) isn't easy-especially now that just about every travel Web site and supplier hawks its own booking "solution." Add to that the emergence of new protocols like WAP (Wireless Application Protocol) and deciding can get downright impossible.

"Choosing the right wireless booking system can be challenging," says David Kirby, editor of the Interactive Travel Report in Rockville, Maryland. "There are questions that should be asked before choosing." Such as?

1. What's the OS platform? Some run on Palm OS, others use Windows CE.

2. Does it do what you want? For example, if you're using it company-wide, does it help keep your travelers within your company's policy?

3. Will it grow with your company? Is it adaptable enough to expand with your needs?

4. Can you make reports and examine past data? It helps at tax time and lets you negotiate better rates with suppliers.





Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.



