Book Smart

Which wireless booking system is right for you?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Picking a wireless booking system (server-based software that takes booking from wireless sources) isn't easy-especially now that just about every travel Web site and supplier hawks its own booking "solution." Add to that the emergence of new protocols like WAP (Wireless Application Protocol) and deciding can get downright impossible.

"Choosing the right wireless booking system can be challenging," says David Kirby, editor of the Interactive Travel Report in Rockville, Maryland. "There are questions that should be asked before choosing." Such as?

1. What's the OS platform? Some run on Palm OS, others use Windows CE.

2. Does it do what you want? For example, if you're using it company-wide, does it help keep your travelers within your company's policy?

3. Will it grow with your company? Is it adaptable enough to expand with your needs?

4. Can you make reports and examine past data? It helps at tax time and lets you negotiate better rates with suppliers.


Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market