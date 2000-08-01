Business & Pleasure

Doing business in Charleston, South Carolina
It's one of the United States' most picturesque cities, with a wealth of architecture and tradition, yet Charleston's proximity to industrial centers, not to mention its thriving port (the nation's fourth-busiest industrial port), makes it a magnet for industry.

Where to stay: The recently renovated, 44-room Charleston Place in downtown's historical district, is perfect for small-business meetings. Call (800) 455-2427.

What to do: Visit a museum, like The Charleston Museum's Heyward-Washington House, the 1772 home of Thomas Heyward, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

For more details: Go to www.charlestoncvb.com.

 

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

