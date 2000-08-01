Business & Pleasure

Doing business in Charleston, South Carolina

August 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's one of the United States' most picturesque cities, with a wealth of architecture and tradition, yet Charleston's proximity to industrial centers, not to mention its thriving port (the nation's fourth-busiest industrial port), makes it a magnet for industry.

Where to stay: The recently renovated, 44-room Charleston Place in downtown's historical district, is perfect for small-business meetings. Call (800) 455-2427.

What to do: Visit a museum, like The Charleston Museum's Heyward-Washington House, the 1772 home of Thomas Heyward, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

For more details: Go to www.charlestoncvb.com.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.