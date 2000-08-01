Road Notes

Deals from Skyway Airlines and Hawthorn Suites and a review of <i>Plane Spotter</i>
This story appears in the August 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Ever wonder what kind of plane that is parked on the tarmac? You won't have to anymore. Plane Spotter, a new, laminated foldout guide created by Caryn Wolf and Ford Frazier, includes all major commercial aircraft, plus tips on how to identify them. It's available at airports, museums, travel stores, or online at www.planespotter.com.
  • Skyway Airlines, "The Midwest Express Connection," has introduced service between Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. It'll be the first to offer nonstop service between the markets. For more information, click on www.midwestexpress.com.
  • Hawthorn Suites has announced plans to bring laptop computers (or flat-screen desktop PCs) and high-speed wireless Web access to each of their guest rooms in North America. ImOn Hospitality will provide Internet service to each hotel in the chain, as well as in-suite equipment and a customized portal for the company. Click on www.hawthorn.com for details.


Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

