The New Huawei Mate 10 Series Of Smartphones Dazzles

November 30, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Disruptive innovation often begins with bold dreams.” This statement is how Huawei has characterized the launch of its all new Mate 10 series of smartphones, and when one takes a closer look at the devices –the Mate 10, the Mate 10 Pro, and the special edition Porsche Design Mate 10- one cannot be faulted for nodding in agreement with the company’s sentiment.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Blue. Image credit: Huawei.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro series. Image credit: Huawei.

With the world’s first AI processor powering it, the Mate 10 boasts of being more than a smartphone- Huawei bills it as an “intelligent phone,” with a number of features that back up this declaration. Consider, for instance, the Kirin 970 mobile processor- it’s essentially a mobile AI computing platform that runs on a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which allows the device to run 25 times better than a standard CPU. Or check out the dual lens camera, which Huawei has engineered in partnership with Leica- you are almost guaranteed a perfect shot no matter when (or where) you snap it.And in case you are not overtly concerned with what’s going on in the inside of the Mate 10 (which, by the way, includes a whopping 4,000mAh battery): feast your eyes on the aesthetics of the device, with the 3D glass body offering a visual experience that will satisfy even the most discerning of customers. Of course, these are just a few of the features that the Mate 10 boasts of- but it should be clear now that Huawei has clearly pushed its boundaries with its latest offering in the smartphone space. It may be a crowded market out therebut with the Mate 10, Huawei looks all set to rule over it all.

Related: Huawei May Overtake Apple In Smartphone Market Share In 2017, Says IDC Analyst